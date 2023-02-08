International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Rating Lowered by Edward Jones

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $135.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 128,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

