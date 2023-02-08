Intrust Bank NA Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Shares of MO opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 283.14% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

