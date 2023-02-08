Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,853,000 after buying an additional 325,738 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,030,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,299,000 after purchasing an additional 72,693 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,638,000 after purchasing an additional 112,817 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,426,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,708,000 after purchasing an additional 136,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,223 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $152.55 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.28.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

