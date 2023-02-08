Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.0% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 85.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 31.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 587,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after buying an additional 139,514 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,752. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRM. BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NYSE IRM traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $54.51. 135,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,527. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

