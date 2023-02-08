iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Purchased by Sanford Advisory Services LLC

Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF makes up 2.2% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 325.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock opened at $96.02 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.43 and a 200 day moving average of $95.01.

