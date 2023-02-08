iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,442,000 after buying an additional 509,174 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,490,000 after buying an additional 1,304,280 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after buying an additional 3,952,102 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,045,000 after buying an additional 741,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

EFA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,465,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,912,410. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $77.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

