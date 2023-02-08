iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.84.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

