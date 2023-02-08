iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.08.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

