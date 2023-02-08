Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY23 guidance to $4.79-$4.83 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $181.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.22 and its 200 day moving average is $188.40. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $164.49 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.17.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

