Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1,001.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 63,329 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 239.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 26.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FDBC opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $277.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

(Get Rating)

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and short-and-long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans, trust, investment, and online banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.