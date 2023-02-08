Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,305,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APD opened at $284.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.14.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.16.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

