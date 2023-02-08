Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.55.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,345.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $164,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,938 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $154.51 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $125.36 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -515.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $940.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
