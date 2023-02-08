Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,345.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $164,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,938 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $154.51 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $125.36 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -515.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $940.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

