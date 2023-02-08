Jefferies Financial Group Comments on General Motors’ FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will earn $6.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.01. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Motors’ FY2024 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Get General Motors alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

General Motors Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.