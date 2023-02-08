Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AMTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. JMP Securities cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.07. Applied Molecular Transport has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron Vandevender purchased 50,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 212,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,659. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 10,499 shares of company stock worth $11,024 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

