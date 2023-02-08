Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for STAAR Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

STAA opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 264.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 39,090 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares in the company, valued at $420,973,120.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

