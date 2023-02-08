Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boston Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

BSX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $48.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.99. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,136,393.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,438 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,655 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

