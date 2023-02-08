Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives $22.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JRONY. UBS Group cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €24.10 ($25.91) to €24.80 ($26.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Price Performance

JRONY stock opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.