JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18 to $0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million to $344 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.41 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.18-$0.20 EPS.

JFrog Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of JFrog stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,654. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71. JFrog has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Bank of America upgraded JFrog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,978.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,666.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $461,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,366,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,794,183.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,978.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,666.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 267,076 shares of company stock worth $6,146,984 in the last three months. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in JFrog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in JFrog by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,228,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

