John Daunt Sells 8,775 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) COO John Daunt sold 8,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ LQDT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. 140,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,271. The company has a market cap of $426.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $22.59.
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 17.47%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 203,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 90,302 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.
Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.
