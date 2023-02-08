Joystick Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. Joystick has a market cap of $18.17 million and approximately $23,856.51 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.0886 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00050157 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030620 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001936 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00019286 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00225866 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.09189794 USD and is down -9.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $29,271.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

