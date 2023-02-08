Kalos Management Inc. Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.55. The company had a trading volume of 51,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,461. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $265.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.91.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

