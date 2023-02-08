Kaspa Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $117.89 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $117.89 million and $2.68 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,517,257,967 coins and its circulating supply is 16,517,257,968 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,498,417,526 with 16,498,418,572.61902 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00750043 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,995,458.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

