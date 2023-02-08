Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.15% from the company’s current price.

KMT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of KMT opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.88 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 2,888.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

