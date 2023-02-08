Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Kennametal also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.86.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of KMT stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 20,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,872. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.92. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.88 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $2,074,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 91.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,047,000 after buying an additional 16,720 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kennametal by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,999,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,813,000 after buying an additional 133,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Articles

