Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KDP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $35.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,615,000 after buying an additional 1,921,806 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 115.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 776,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after buying an additional 416,091 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after buying an additional 104,498 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

