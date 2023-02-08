KeyCorp Increases LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $85.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $83.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYB. UBS Group raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.37.

NYSE:LYB opened at $100.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.58. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

