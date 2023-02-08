Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Kforce had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business had revenue of $419.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kforce updated its Q1 guidance to $0.78-0.86 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.78-$0.86 EPS.

Kforce Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.92. Kforce has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $78.15.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Kforce by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kforce by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KFRC. StockNews.com cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Read More

