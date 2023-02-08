Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Kforce had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $419.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kforce updated its Q1 guidance to $0.78-0.86 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.78-$0.86 EPS.

Kforce Stock Up 0.3 %

KFRC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.39. 13,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.79. Kforce has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $78.15.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

KFRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kforce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

