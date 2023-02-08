Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Down 5.2%

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.17 and last traded at $25.59. Approximately 24,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 70,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on KE shares. StockNews.com cut Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KE. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,121,000 after buying an additional 1,469,215 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 270,205 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 595,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 181,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 146,825 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 413,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 105,286 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.