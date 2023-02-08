Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ (KPRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 119.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 38.7 %

Shares of KPRX stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.28. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $39.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.35) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post -19.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kiora Pharmaceuticals

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPRX Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes KIO-301, which is designed to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal disease, KIO-101 for patients with Ocular Presentation of Rheumatoid Arthritis, KIO-201 for patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery, and KIO-102.

