Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ (KPRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 119.78% from the stock’s previous close.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 38.7 %
Shares of KPRX stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.28. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $39.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.35) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post -19.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Kiora Pharmaceuticals
About Kiora Pharmaceuticals
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes KIO-301, which is designed to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal disease, KIO-101 for patients with Ocular Presentation of Rheumatoid Arthritis, KIO-201 for patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery, and KIO-102.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX)
- TG Therapeutics Stock 300% Rally Has Legs Yet
- Is SoundHound Voice AI the Next Big Thing?
- Double Meat: Beyond Meat Could Be 2023’s Next Two-Bagger
- It’s Time To be Interested In Pinterest Again
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Flight After Clearing Base
Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.