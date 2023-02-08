KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KKR. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $58.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,438. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

