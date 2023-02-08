Kujira (KUJI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $471,574.90

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. In the last week, Kujira has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Kujira has a total market cap of $84.22 million and approximately $471,574.90 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00003345 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kujira alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.18 or 0.00445995 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,834.97 or 0.29543543 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00392004 BTC.

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.77575502 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $588,588.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kujira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kujira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.