Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,177 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.52% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $95,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,854,000 after purchasing an additional 873,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,843,000 after acquiring an additional 273,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,630,000 after acquiring an additional 156,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $247.24 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $290.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.94.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 15.36%.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LH. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

