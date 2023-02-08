Legacy Advisors LLC Has $481,000 Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9,693.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth about $1,284,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on JKHY. William Blair began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Shares of JKHY opened at $181.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.49 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

