Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $238,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Cowen upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.7 %

CAT stock opened at $249.66 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.72.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,868 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,609. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

