Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 861 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $735,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.8 %

VZ stock opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.13.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

