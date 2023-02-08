Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $126.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.20.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $121.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.81. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $151.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Life Storage by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Life Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.