Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $370.00 at Mizuho

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $346.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.25.
Linde Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $337.12 on Wednesday. Linde has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $347.60. The stock has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.75 and a 200-day moving average of $307.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Insider Transactions at Linde
In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Linde
Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
