Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $370.00 at Mizuho

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $346.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.25.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $337.12 on Wednesday. Linde has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $347.60. The stock has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.75 and a 200-day moving average of $307.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

