Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Now Covered by UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liontown Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.65 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Liontown Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Liontown Resources alerts:

Liontown Resources Trading Down 8.1 %

Liontown Resources stock opened at C$1.06 on Monday. Liontown Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.52 and a 12-month high of C$1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.05.

Liontown Resources Company Profile

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liontown Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontown Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.