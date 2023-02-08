Liquity 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $333,099.41 (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Liquity token can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00003015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $63.36 million and approximately $333,099.41 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Liquity has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.38 or 0.00445992 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000107 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,847.93 or 0.29543353 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.00400318 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,654,917 tokens. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.