Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at B. Riley from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.50% from the stock’s current price.
LAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.
Lithium Americas Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -36.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $40.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)
- Is SoundHound Voice AI the Next Big Thing?
- Double Meat: Beyond Meat Could Be 2023’s Next Two-Bagger
- It’s Time To be Interested In Pinterest Again
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Flight After Clearing Base
- 3 Solar-Energy Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.