Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at B. Riley from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.50% from the stock’s current price.

LAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -36.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $40.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

About Lithium Americas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 26,378 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.