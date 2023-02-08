LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RAMP. Craig Hallum cut their target price on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LiveRamp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

LiveRamp stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.11.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 7,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $162,183.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LiveRamp by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

