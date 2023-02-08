LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) vs. MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Financial Contrast

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

LiveWorld has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MJ has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get LiveWorld alerts:

Profitability

This table compares LiveWorld and MJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld 9.12% 29.60% 16.56% MJ N/A -239.84% -80.63%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $11.15 million 0.94 $1.02 million $0.01 23.02 MJ $240,000.00 33.09 $3.53 million N/A N/A

This table compares LiveWorld and MJ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MJ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveWorld.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LiveWorld and MJ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of MJ shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of MJ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LiveWorld beats MJ on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveWorld

(Get Rating)

LiveWorld, Inc. engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms, management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services, customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

About MJ

(Get Rating)

MJ Holdings, Inc. operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.