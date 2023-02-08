LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Sells $20,797,178.16 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2023

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQGet Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $20,797,178.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,345,695 shares in the company, valued at $187,057,807.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 502,529 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $28,342,635.60.
  • On Friday, February 3rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88.
  • On Wednesday, February 1st, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $33,526,295.44.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $55.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,369,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 491,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 43,350 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.