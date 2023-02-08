LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Sells $20,797,178.16 in Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $20,797,178.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,345,695 shares in the company, valued at $187,057,807.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LKQ alerts:

On Monday, February 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 502,529 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $28,342,635.60.

On Friday, February 3rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $33,526,295.44.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $55.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,369,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 491,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 43,350 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.