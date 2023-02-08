London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,392 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,634 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.7% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $5.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $377.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,466. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $522.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.81.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

