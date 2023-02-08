London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $14.44 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,902 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $14,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,880. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,967. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $324.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.82.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

