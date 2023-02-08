London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $26.19 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,581.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256,200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,924.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,931.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.
Alphabet stock traded down $9.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.04. The company had a trading volume of 38,037,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,205,682. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
