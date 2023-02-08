London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Sells 4,493 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,390 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 3.2% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $34,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.34. 1,815,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,496,694. The stock has a market cap of $92.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.71. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.