LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CFO Sells $4,979,833.00 in Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.21. 567,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,003. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.33. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.65 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.60%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.
LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.
