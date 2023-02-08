M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) CFO Sells $249,178.00 in Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $249,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MHO stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.89. 193,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,520. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in M/I Homes by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

